Chairman RBISE gets 3 FIRs registered against invigilators

RAWALPINDI - The Chairman Board of Second­ary and Intermediate Education (BISE) Muhammad Adnan Khan got registered First Information Report (FIR) against three in­vigilators for allegedly facilitating cheating by candidates during annual class IX examinations, in­formed a spokesman.

The three accused have been identified as Nisar Ahmed SST Government High School Mang­wal, Muhammad Irfan SST Resi­dent Inspector and Khalid La­tif Shah SST Government High School Noorpur Kallar Kahar Chakwal District, he said.

According to him, Chief Ex­ecutive Officer (CEO) Chakwal inspected examination centres in district and caught three officials for facilitating students for using unfair means. He said that CEO has discovered students involved in cheating in the presence of the in-charge and invigilators of the examination centre. CEO brought netter into notice of Chairman BISE who asked the police to ar­rest the three officials and lodged case against them. Police lodged FIRs against the accused and be­gan investigation. Chairman BISE Muhammad Adnan Khan said that zero tolerance policy is being ad­opted towrads use of unfair means following the orders of Chief Min­ister Punjab and government. He said that he got registered FIRs against Resident Inspector, Super­intendent and Deputy Superin­tendent for allowing students for using unfair means.

He said that the investigators should be careful while discharg­ing duties otherwise strict action would be taken against them.