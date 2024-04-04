Chairman RBISE gets 3 FIRs registered against invigilators

RAWALPINDI - The Chairman Board of Secondary and Intermediate Education (BISE) Muhammad Adnan Khan got registered First Information Report (FIR) against three invigilators for allegedly facilitating cheating by candidates during annual class IX examinations, informed a spokesman.
The three accused have been identified as Nisar Ahmed SST Government High School Mangwal, Muhammad Irfan SST Resident Inspector and Khalid Latif Shah SST Government High School Noorpur Kallar Kahar Chakwal District, he said.
According to him, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chakwal inspected examination centres in district and caught three officials for facilitating students for using unfair means. He said that CEO has discovered students involved in cheating in the presence of the in-charge and invigilators of the examination centre. CEO brought netter into notice of Chairman BISE who asked the police to arrest the three officials and lodged case against them. Police lodged FIRs against the accused and began investigation. Chairman BISE Muhammad Adnan Khan said that zero tolerance policy is being adopted towrads use of unfair means following the orders of Chief Minister Punjab and government. He said that he got registered FIRs against Resident Inspector, Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent for allowing students for using unfair means.
He said that the investigators should be careful while discharging duties otherwise strict action would be taken against them.