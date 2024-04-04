CM Maryam directs reformation of 13,000 non-performing schools in three months

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has sought a final plan of a project about providing tetra pack flavoured milk up to class 5 students. Presiding over a meeting to review school education reforms involving reformation of 13,000 non- performing government schools, the chief minister directed that the process should be completed in three months. Maryam Nawaz also asked the concerned officials to contact the Education Management Organization so as to bring improvements in the 13,000 non- performing schools. It was principally decided in the meeting to contact the donors for the provision of unavailable facilities in the government schools along with reviewing the proposal to finalize a partnership with the educational NGOs. Provincial Minister for School Education Rana Sikanndar Hayat apprised that a plan for the provision of curriculum text books in the government schools has been prepared.