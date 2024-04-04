DG Khan, Muzaffargarh to have water treatment plants under ADB funded project

DERA GHAZI KHAN - Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffargarh districts would have water treat­ment plants installed to turn sewerage water into clean water besides other modern urban facilities to support civic life the way it thrives in big cities under a mega initiative to improve municipal services with the assistance from Asian Devel­opment Bank (ADB). Presid­ing over a meeting to discuss the ADB-funded projects for improvement in municipal services across DG Khan division, Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir said on Wednesday that planning was underway to meet the requirements of people for the next two decades and DG Khan and Muzaffargarh districts have been selected to undergo development in the first phase. Projects would be designed and ex­ecuted keeping in view the requirements of life in cit­ies and in rural areas, the commissioner said, adding that proposals should be sought from stakeholders and actionable suggestions be incorporated in the mas­ter planning for the two dis­tricts with special focus on road infrastructure, housing colonies besides other de­velopment initiatives.