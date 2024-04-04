DIG Operations orders Dolphin Squad to eradicate street crime

ISLAMABAD - The CPO/DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari has issued special directives for Dolphin police personnel, a public relations officer said on Wednesday.
CPO/DIG Operations directed the Dolphin Squad officials to fulfill their duties diligently, wear all protective gear and equipment during patrolling, and ensure timely response to any incoming calls from the helpline “Pucar-15”. He further directed, to patrol near mosques during prayer times, inspect suspicious motorcycles, vehicles, and individuals, and refrain from inappropriate behavior with citizens during checking. At the end he said, officials demonstrating exemplary performance will be rewarded, while strict action will be taken against those involved in bribery or misconduct.
Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 14 outlaws including six professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, he said. He said that, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.
The Shams Colony police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Imran and Ahsan Raza and recovered one dagger and eighty gram heroin from their possession. The Sabzi Mandi police team arrested two accused namely Liaquat Ali and Yasir Khan and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. Similarly, the Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Zain Masih and recovered 508 gram hashish from his possession.
The Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Sayyam Abbas and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Moreover, the Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Afzal involved in drug peddling and recovered 520 gram heroin from his possession. The Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Iftikhar Ahmed involved in drug peddling and recovered 1230 gram heroin from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the crackdown against professional beggars, the Islamabad Capital Police teams arrested six professional beggars and registered cases against them under the beggars act.
Senior police officers directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.