DIG Operations orders Dolphin Squad to eradicate street crime

ISLAMABAD - The CPO/DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari has issued special directives for Dol­phin police personnel, a public re­lations officer said on Wednesday.

CPO/DIG Operations directed the Dolphin Squad officials to ful­fill their duties diligently, wear all protective gear and equip­ment during patrolling, and ensure timely response to any incoming calls from the helpline “Pucar-15”. He further directed, to patrol near mosques during prayer times, inspect suspicious motorcycles, vehicles, and indi­viduals, and refrain from inap­propriate behavior with citizens during checking. At the end he said, officials demonstrating ex­emplary performance will be re­warded, while strict action will be taken against those involved in bribery or misconduct.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 14 outlaws including six profession­al beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weap­ons from their possession, he said. He said that, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

The Shams Colony police team arrested two accused namely Mu­hammad Imran and Ahsan Raza and recovered one dagger and eighty gram heroin from their possession. The Sabzi Mandi po­lice team arrested two accused namely Liaquat Ali and Yasir Khan and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. Similarly, the Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Zain Masih and recovered 508 gram hashish from his possession.

The Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Sayyam Ab­bas and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. More­over, the Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Mu­hammad Afzal involved in drug peddling and recovered 520 gram heroin from his posses­sion. The Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely If­tikhar Ahmed involved in drug peddling and recovered 1230 gram heroin from his posses­sion. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is un­derway. During the crackdown against professional beggars, the Islamabad Capital Police teams arrested six professional beg­gars and registered cases against them under the beggars act.

Senior police officers directed the police officials to further in­tensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.