Disruptive elements should be dealt with iron hand: President

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has noted with grave concern the baseless and unsubstantiated allegations levelled by a specific political party and its few individuals against the Pakistan Army and its leadership to accrue narrow political interests and resolved to deal with such disruptive elements with an iron hand.
The president said this while Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir met him at the Presidency here on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the Army Chief felicitated Asif Zardari on his appointment as President of Pakistan and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and conveyed his sincere wishes for a successful tenure.
He also apprised the President regarding the ongoing operations of the Army against terrorism and highlighted the operational preparedness against conventional threats.
The COAS intimated about the contributions of the Army towards development initiatives, particularly in the regions of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The President acknowledged the exemplary role of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, affirming that the Army’s contributions have been instrumental in safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state. He commended the Army’s efforts towards social uplift of the affected areas, underscoring the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Army to national progress. The President emphasised Pakistan’s steadfast commitment against terrorism and re-affirmed the nation’s resolve to respond with full force through all elements of national power. Zardari also paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, emphasizing that their blood will forever symbolize the resilience and strength of the Pakistani nation. He reiterated the nation’s unwavering commitment to honouring the sacrifices of the martyrs and their families, holding them in the highest esteem. The meeting concluded on a note of solidarity and determination to uphold the values of peace, security, and progress in Pakistan.