Disruptive elements should be dealt with iron hand: President

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has noted with grave concern the baseless and unsubstantiated allega­tions levelled by a specif­ic political party and its few individuals against the Pakistan Army and its leadership to accrue narrow political inter­ests and resolved to deal with such disruptive ele­ments with an iron hand.

The president said this while Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir met him at the Presiden­cy here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Army Chief felicitat­ed Asif Zardari on his ap­pointment as President of Pakistan and Com­mander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and con­veyed his sincere wishes for a successful tenure.

He also apprised the President regarding the ongoing operations of the Army against ter­rorism and highlighted the operational pre­paredness against con­ventional threats.

The COAS intimated about the contributions of the Army towards devel­opment initiatives, par­ticularly in the regions of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Presi­dent acknowledged the ex­emplary role of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, affirm­ing that the Army’s contri­butions have been instru­mental in safeguarding the sovereignty and territo­rial integrity of the state. He commended the Ar­my’s efforts towards so­cial uplift of the affect­ed areas, underscoring the unwavering commit­ment of the Pakistan Army to national progress. The President emphasised Pakistan’s steadfast com­mitment against terrorism and re-affirmed the na­tion’s resolve to respond with full force through all elements of national pow­er. Zardari also paid hom­age to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, emphasizing that their blood will for­ever symbolize the resil­ience and strength of the Pakistani nation. He reit­erated the nation’s unwav­ering commitment to hon­ouring the sacrifices of the martyrs and their families, holding them in the high­est esteem. The meeting concluded on a note of sol­idarity and determination to uphold the values of peace, security, and prog­ress in Pakistan.