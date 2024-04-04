Eid shopping gains momentum in city markets

RAWALPINDI - With Eid-ul-Fitr just around the corner, shopping has started to gain momentum in city markets with a large number of people, particu­larly women and children, flocking main city markets, bazaars and malls. A festive environment in shopping was noticed at the busy markets including Sad­dar, Lalkurti, Commercial Market, Moti Bazar, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Raja Bazaar and various other markets of the town. Sev­eral local and international brands have begun display­ing their latest Eid editions of dresses, shoes, and other essential accessories to at­tract buyers and gain maxi­mum profits.

With less than a week in Eid-ul-Fitr, the residents can be seen thronging shop­ping malls and other city markets. People are seen rushing to buy dresses and household items. The shop­keepers have decorated their shops with colourful lights to attract customers. The shopping frenzy is ex­pected to reach its peak dur­ing next two to three days.

Families come out for shopping soon after iftar and are seen buying shoes, cosmetics, ready-made gar­ments, eye-catching artificial jewellery, multi-coloured bangles, and other items for the upcoming festival of Eid ul Fitr. Women are busy in buying clothes, footwear, cosmetics, henna, bangles and other items. Big crowds of girls were witnessed on Saturday night on bangles and henna stalls in various areas of city. Taking advan­tage of the shopping rush, some shopkeepers have also started to fleece the shop­pers with both hands.

A bangle seller said, “The number of custom­ers is gradually picking up and hopefully it will go further up as Eid ul Fitr approaches.” A customer said, “I have completed shopping for my kids and I have bought clothes and matching shoes.” Hawkers are also making brisk sales of clothes, footwear, cos­metics, and other goods as these products are general­ly purchased by low-income people ahead of Eid, said another citizen.

Temporary stalls sell­ing ready made clothes, bangles, earrings and cos­metics have also sprung up throughout the city. Several Eid shoppers also complained of overpricing, especially of women’s and kids’ clothing. They said that only the people with deep pockets could afford to complete their shopping lists as it is difficult to buy clothes, footwear and other accessories during these in­flationary times.