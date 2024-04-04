Eid shopping gains momentum in Larkana

LARKANA - Eid shopping is gaining momentum in the markets of Larkana with each pass­ing day amid strict security.

SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso has deployed a police force in and out of shopping centers and markets to protect the lives of people and to avert any untoward incident.

Police camps have been set up at various places in the City where po­lice officers and constables are on duty round-the-clock. The jubilant mood of young girls, women, and youth is in full swing and shopping is gradually gear­ing up. Eid stalls have been set up, of­fering cosmetics, earrings, bangles, jewelry, and colorful dresses. The peo­ple of all age groups, including women and children, are busy in Eid shopping. The main focus of the people is on the purchase of clothes and footwear. A large number of makeshift shops have sprung up on almost all pavements of the city. Shopkeepers have raised the prices but many have displayed Sale signs to hoodwink customers.

Women of all ages started visiting ba­zaars and shopping centers after Iftar. Their choicest shopping is clothes, shoes and bangles. These days the city’s mar­kets and shopping centers are flooded with the people from the rural areas who came to the city for Eid shopping.