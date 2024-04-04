Five arrested, 13 bikes, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five robbers and re­covered 13 motorcycles, two rickshaws, cash, weapons and other items. A police spokesperson said police­men conducted raids and arrested Khalid, Rizwan and Naeem who were wanted to police in dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered 11 motorcycles, two motorcycle rickshaws, weapons and other items. Meanwhile, the police also conducted a raid in Kamal Abad graveyard and ar­rested Muhammad Ahmad and Ghulam Abbas besides recovering two motorcy­cles, weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items.