Five arrested, 13 bikes, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five robbers and recovered 13 motorcycles, two rickshaws, cash, weapons and other items. A police spokesperson said policemen conducted raids and arrested Khalid, Rizwan and Naeem who were wanted to police in dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered 11 motorcycles, two motorcycle rickshaws, weapons and other items. Meanwhile, the police also conducted a raid in Kamal Abad graveyard and arrested Muhammad Ahmad and Ghulam Abbas besides recovering two motorcycles, weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items.