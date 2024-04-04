Gold rate up by Rs1,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,800 and was sold at Rs238,900 on Wednesday as compared to its sale at Rs237,100 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,543 and was sold at Rs204,818 against the sale price of Rs203,275 and 10 gram 22 karat gold rate also increased to Rs187,750 from Rs186,335, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers As­sociation reported. The price of per tola silver in­creased by Rs10 to Rs.2,610 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.8.57 to Rs.2,237.65. The price of gold in the international market increased by $17 to 2,290 from $2,273, the As­sociation reported.