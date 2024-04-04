Govt announces four holidays on Eidul Fitr

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has an­nounced a four-day holiday on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, starting from April 10. As per the official an­nouncement on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved holidays from April 10 to 13. The Met Office on Monday predicted that the first day of Eid ul Fitr would fall on April 10 as the Shawwal moon was expected to be sighted on April 9.

The Pakistan Meteorological De­partment (PMD) said the crescent would be born on April 8 at 11:21pm and it would be aged between 19 and 20 hours the next day around Maghrib prayer. The crescent could be spotted for over 50 minutes around the sundown, it said. The PMD said the sky in most parts of the country would be clear on April 9. However, it added that the sky might be cloudy in northern areas. The crescent for the holy month of Ramadan was sighted on March 11 in Pakistan and the first day of the holy month was observed the next day. So, Pakistanis would ob­serve 29 days of fasting, if the PMD’s forecast turns out to be true.