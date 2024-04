Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif says government is bringing innovative projects for sustainable development in the province.

Talking to PML (N) Azad Kashmir President Shah Ghulam Qadir in Lahore, she said six hundred roads will be constructed and repaired while five expressways and three motorways will also be constructed in the province.

Shah Ghulam Qadir appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision of public service.