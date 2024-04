KARACHI - The federal government has decided to give bo­nuses to employees of Utility Stores Corpora­tion (USC) ahead of Eidul Fitr. According to details, the federal government decided to give bonuses to permanent, contract and daily wages employ­ees of USC on the addi­tional duty hours to dis­burse the Ramadan relief package. The permanent and contract employees will get a bonus equal to their basic salary, while daily wagers would get Rs25,000 as a bonus.