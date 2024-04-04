Thursday, April 04, 2024
Hafiz Naeemur Rehman elected new Jamaat-e-Islami emir

Web Desk
8:10 PM | April 04, 2024
Hafiz Naeemur Rehman was elected as new emir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) by getting majority votes on Thursday.

Three names were presented by the Central Shura members to lead the Jamaat. Sirajul Haq, Liaquat Baloch and Hafiz Naeemur Rehman were among the contestants. The decision was taken by the majority of Jamaat-e-Islami members. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman will lead the Jamaat till 2029.

Siraj-ul-Haq was elected JI Chief in 2014, he held this position for 10 years. Syed Manwar Hasan, Qazi Hussain Ahmed, Mian Tufail Muhammad, and Maulana Syed Abul A'la Maududi held this position earlier. The Jamaat was founded by the late Maududi in 1941. 

