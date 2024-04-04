Health minister for action against absent medical staff

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah has direct­ed to initiate action against absent medical staff, stat­ing that there is no place for those who don’t perform their duties, especially for those working in hospitals.

In line with the minister’s directive, the Direc­tor-General of Health Services Dr. Shaukat Ali is­sued final notices to fifteen dental surgeons who have been absent from duty for more than three years, following which they will face dismissal from their positions.

In his statement, the Health Minister emphasized the role of doctors in serving the public, warning that those who fail to fulfill their duties will face dis­ciplinary action. He further stated that those who do not report for duty will be dealt with according to health regulations.