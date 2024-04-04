Health secretary chairs meeting to prevent spread of dengue, malaria in Balochistan

QUETTA - Balochistan Health Secretary Abdullah Khan chaired a meeting to prevent spread of dengue and malaria in Gwadar, Ketch and Hub. The meeting was at­tended by Director General Health Dr Farooq Hoth, Provincial Head of WHO, Dr Asfandyar Shirani, Di­rector of Public Health Dr Faheem Khan, Provincial Coordinator Vector Borne Disease and Malaria Con­trol Programme Balochistan Dr Amir Raisani, Direc­tor Admin Balochistan Health Card Dr Ahmed Wali, WHO Consultant Dr Basir, Section Officer Rashaat Ali, Staff Officer Secretary Health Shaukat Baloch. While DHO Turbat Dr Ababgar Baloch, DHO Gwadar and Hub participated it through online.

Dr Amir Raisani, Provincial Coordinator, Vector Borne Disease and Malaria Control Programme, Balochistan briefed the meeting that measures were being taken to prevent dengue in Gwadar, Kech and Hub. Dengue larva eradication activities have been initiated by NRSP, PPHI and LHW, chem­ical spray is being done in Gwadar and Turbat with the support of WHO. Fogging has been started by DHO and Municipal Corporation to eliminate den­gue mosquitoes, he said in the briefing.