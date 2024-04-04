Thursday, April 04, 2024
HEC announces Master, PhD scholarships for Romania

APP
April 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from Pakistani/AJ&K nationals for the scholarship offer of the University of Politehnica for the ac­ademic year (2024-25), launched by the Romanian Government for Master’s and PhD studies in the fields of Engineering and Information Technology.

According to the official sources, Mas­ter’s studies are offered by the University of Politehnica Bucharest, Romania in pro­grammes including Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engi­neering, Energy Engineering, Electronic En­gineering, Telecommunication and Infor­mation Technology, Aerospace Engineering, Transportation Engineering, Computer & Information Technology, System Engineer­ing, Industrial Engineering, Applied Engi­neering Science, Engineering and Manage­ment. As per eligibility criteria, applicants with incomplete degrees on the closing date of application are not allowed to apply. Ap­plicants for Masters program must have a Bachelors degree (16 years) and be under the age of 35 at the time of application. Sim­ilarly, applicants for PhD/Doctoral program must have a Masters degree MS/MPhil (17/18 years) and be under the age of 40 years at the time of application.

However, all applicants are required to provide a valid HAT test score. HEC re­serves the right to change or modify the nomination criteria.

