Inquiry against officials ordered over cheating in exam

MUZAFFARGARH - The monitoring team of the provincial education minister has caught students red-handed for cheating during examination while the on-duty officials were also found involved in the cheating at Rangpur. According to official sources, the monitoring team paid a surprise visit to Government Associate Degree College Rangpur to check the examination process on Wednesday. The team caught students red-handed while cheating by using microcopies while the on-duty officials were also found involved in facilitating students. The team recovered a mobile phone from an official while another was caught sleeping in a room. The team recommended unfair means cases (UMC) and FIRs against involved students and also ordered an inquiry against the staff of the examination centre.
25 SHOPKEEPERS ARRESTEDOVER PROFITEERING
District administration have arrested 25 shopkeepers and registered FIRs against 16 for selling commodities on high prices during the ongoing crackdown in the holy month of Ramazan. In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali, the price control magistrates have launched a crackdown against profiteers during the holy month of Ramazan. The price control magistrates have checked 5,539 shops during last 24 hours and imposed fine Rs316,500 on shopkeepers for selling commodities on high prices. The price control magistrates have also registered FIRs against 16 shopkeepers and arrested 25 on the spot over profiteering. DC Mian Usman Ali directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against profiteers, adding that violators would be treated with iron hands.
TWO WOMEN DIE ASMOTORCYCLE HITS DAMPER
At least two women were killed and a youth injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a speeding damper. According to the rescue sources, the deceased women were belonged to Basti Kanalgarh Mor, district Jhang. The rescue personnel shifted the bodies and the injured to THQ Hospital Chobara. The police have registered a case and started investigation.