Inquiry against officials ordered over cheating in exam

MUZAFFARGARH - The monitoring team of the provincial education minister has caught students red-handed for cheating during exami­nation while the on-duty officials were also found involved in the cheating at Rangpur. According to official sources, the monitoring team paid a surprise visit to Government Associate Degree College Rangpur to check the examina­tion process on Wednesday. The team caught students red-handed while cheating by using microcopies while the on-duty officials were also found involved in facilitating students. The team recovered a mobile phone from an official while another was caught sleeping in a room. The team recom­mended unfair means cases (UMC) and FIRs against involved students and also ordered an inquiry against the staff of the examination centre.

25 SHOPKEEPERS ARRESTEDOVER PROFITEERING

District administration have arrest­ed 25 shopkeepers and registered FIRs against 16 for selling commodities on high prices during the ongoing crack­down in the holy month of Ramazan. In line with special directives of the Dep­uty Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali, the price control magistrates have launched a crackdown against profi­teers during the holy month of Rama­zan. The price control magistrates have checked 5,539 shops during last 24 hours and imposed fine Rs316,500 on shopkeepers for selling commodi­ties on high prices. The price control magistrates have also registered FIRs against 16 shopkeepers and arrested 25 on the spot over profiteering. DC Mian Usman Ali directed officers con­cerned to continue crackdown against profiteers, adding that violators would be treated with iron hands.

TWO WOMEN DIE ASMOTORCYCLE HITS DAMPER

At least two women were killed and a youth injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a speeding damper. According to the rescue sources, the deceased women were belonged to Basti Kanalgarh Mor, district Jhang. The rescue personnel shifted the bod­ies and the injured to THQ Hospital Chobara. The police have registered a case and started investigation.