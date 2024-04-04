JI meeting reviews preparation for Bajaur by-polls

BAJAUR - Jamaat-i-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter’s general secretary, Abdul Wasiy, has urged local and senior party leaders to deploy their skills and energy for the victory of party nominees in the April 21 by-election in Bajaur tribal district. Speaking at a meeting of JI local leadership and senior leaders in Khar, Abdul Wasiy expressed confidence in their efforts and requested them to ensure the victory of JI aspirants with a substantial margin to enhance the party’s image.
The meeting, attended by JI district chapter emir Sahibzada Haroon Rasheed and senior leaders, discussed the election campaign supervised by party activists for candidates Haroon Rasheed and Abid Khan for NA-8 and PK-22 respectively. Although the candidates have not fully launched their campaigns, the party leadership assured that they would do so with great enthusiasm in the coming days.
Abdul Wasiy, addressing the meeting, expressed satisfaction with the party’s position and preparations for the election campaigns, emphasizing the importance of serious engagement as it impacts the party’s representation in the National and Provincial Assemblies. He stressed the need for close coordination with party workers and strong connections with the public until polling day. Additionally, he cautioned against repeating mistakes from previous elections that led to the defeat of party candidates.