KP Food Authority continues raids, seizes contaminated items

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducted raids on various food businesses across the province on Wednesday, seizing contaminated eggs, milk, beverages, and sweets. The Food Safety teams, under the supervision of Director General Wasif Saeed, are actively carrying out inspections against the food adulteration mafia.
Raids were conducted on bakeries, dairy shops, and cold drink units within Peshawar city, with samples of consumable items collected and examined through Mobile Food Testing Laboratories on the spot. Approximately 200 liters of adulterated milk were recovered from a dairy shop and promptly disposed of, resulting in the shop’s closure.
In another raid, approximately 100 kilograms of substandard sweets, along with 500 grams of food-grade colors and expired eggs, were confiscated and disposed of from a bakery unit, leading to its closure due to unsatisfactory hygiene standards. Fines were also imposed on two other bakery units and three tandoor shops for breaching health regulations.
Simultaneously, in Swat, a Food Safety team conducted inspections in Mata Bazaar, uncovering 2,400 expired eggs from a single bakery unit. Heavy fines were levied on the proprietors, and further legal action has been initiated as per the Food Safety Act.
Additionally, in Swabi, a surprise raid on a beverage distribution unit led to the confiscation of approximately 4,000 liters of counterfeit and harmful beverages from the warehouse, resulting in its sealing.
Director General Wasif Saeed praised the successful operations and directed inspection teams across the province to ensure systematic monitoring of sweet production units. He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards food adulteration, reaffirming the Food Safety Authority’s commitment to eradicating food contamination as its primary mission.