KP govt likely to increase BRT service fare

PESHAWAR - Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Finance, Muzamil Aslam has said that the provincial government is likely to increase the fare of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services to arrest its deficit and divert the subsidy paid in this regard to other use­ful heads.

Talking to media persons dur­ing his visit to Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Tuesday night, he said that since the launching of service in 2019, no increase has been made in its fare as com­pare to manifold hike in electric and petroleum products prices.

He said that currently the pro­vincial government has to pay an amount of over Rs.3 billion per annum in head of subsidy in the fare of the BRT Service. He said that a budgetary proposal regarding increase in the fare of the service will be submitted to the government.

Regarding financial conditions of the autonomous organisa­tions, he said that various such institutes particularly Univer­sities are spending more than their sanctioned expenditures. He said the provincial govern­ment had never sanctioned any additional funds for them.

To a question regarding debts of the KP government, he said that it has only a debt of Rs630 billion as compare to Rs1700 billion of Punjab and its addi­tional amount of Rs1000 billion for wheat procurement.

The volume of the debt of KP government is merely of $2.5bil­lion, which can be paid up easily. Furthermore, he said that good aspect of the debt of KP is exter­nal and not domestic.

He expressed concern over the growing current expendi­ture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that a huge part of its receipts is spent in head of the payment of salaries to govern­ment employees and steps are underway to bring reforms in it.