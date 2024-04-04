KP SACM directs to speed up digitization of general business

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Abdul Karim, has urged the acceleration of digitization efforts across all professional and general business sectors within the Directorate General of Industries and Commerce. He emphasized the need to improve departmental performance in delivering services related to consumer protection rights.
Karim directed the establishment of a resource mapping cluster, comprising special resources and products from various regions of the province, to ensure comprehensive data availability. Additionally, he instructed authorities to take necessary steps to fully activate and make profitable the Government Printing Press.
These directives were issued during a briefing held at the Directorate General of Industries and Commerce, where Karim was briefed on departmental performance, goals achieved, professional responsibilities, and ongoing activities. The department currently operates through regional offices in 26 districts, having resolved 5086 cases related to consumer rights, resulting in fines amounting to Rs 4700 million.
Furthermore, the briefing highlighted that 58147 inspections have been conducted, with 86% of the financial year’s target achieved from July 2023 to March 2024. The finalization of rules for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Registration Godown Act 2021 and the Industries, Commerce, and Trade Statistics Act was also reported, with ongoing work to compile resource mapping data into a comprehensive report.
Karim stressed the transition from traditional methods to online operations within the department, advocating for the digitization of registration and operational activities to enhance public convenience.