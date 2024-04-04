KP SACM directs to speed up digitization of general business

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Abdul Karim, has urged the acceleration of digitization efforts across all professional and gen­eral business sectors within the Directorate Gener­al of Industries and Commerce. He emphasized the need to improve departmental performance in deliv­ering services related to consumer protection rights.

Karim directed the establishment of a resource map­ping cluster, comprising special resources and products from various regions of the province, to ensure compre­hensive data availability. Additionally, he instructed au­thorities to take necessary steps to fully activate and make profitable the Government Printing Press.

These directives were issued during a briefing held at the Directorate General of Industries and Com­merce, where Karim was briefed on departmental per­formance, goals achieved, professional responsibili­ties, and ongoing activities. The department currently operates through regional offices in 26 districts, hav­ing resolved 5086 cases related to consumer rights, re­sulting in fines amounting to Rs 4700 million.

Furthermore, the briefing highlighted that 58147 inspections have been conducted, with 86% of the financial year’s target achieved from July 2023 to March 2024. The finalization of rules for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Registration Godown Act 2021 and the Industries, Commerce, and Trade Statistics Act was also reported, with ongoing work to compile re­source mapping data into a comprehensive report.

Karim stressed the transition from traditional methods to online operations within the department, advocating for the digitization of registration and op­erational activities to enhance public convenience.