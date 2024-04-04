Lahore police detain 2,720 drug dealers amid continued campaign

Lahore - Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over an important meeting to assess the action plan against narcotics at his office today. The meeting reviewed the pending cases related to drug trafficking and the presentation of pending road certificates. It was revealed in the meeting that under the anti-narcotics campaign, 2,630 cases were registered against drug dealers, leading to the arrest of 2,720 individuals this year. The apprehension of these individuals resulted in the seizure of over 76 kilograms of heroin, more than 36 kilograms of ice, over 2,083 kilograms of charas, and 16,679 liters of alcohol. Speaking at the meeting, CCPO Lahore emphasised the need for effective measures to complete the Drug-Free Lahore mission. Bilal Siddique Kamyana delegated responsibilities to police officers to collaborate with relevant agencies to disrupt drug supplies. Directives were issued to intensify crackdowns against the big mafias involved in drug trafficking. CCPO Lahore instructed the Narcotics Investigation Unit to enhance performance and ensure the implementation of the action plan.