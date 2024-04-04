Thursday, April 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Lahore police detain 2,720 drug dealers amid continued campaign

Lahore police detain 2,720 drug dealers amid continued campaign
OUR STAFF REPORT
April 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

Lahore  -   Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over an important meeting to assess the action plan against narcotics at his office today. The meeting reviewed the pending cases related to drug trafficking and the presentation of pending road certificates. It was revealed in the meeting that under the anti-narcotics campaign, 2,630 cases were registered against drug dealers, leading to the arrest of 2,720 individuals this year. The apprehension of these individuals resulted in the seizure of over 76 kilograms of heroin, more than 36 kilograms of ice, over 2,083 kilograms of charas, and 16,679 liters of alcohol. Speaking at the meeting, CCPO Lahore emphasised the need for effective measures to complete the Drug-Free Lahore mission. Bilal Siddique Kamyana delegated responsibilities to police officers to collaborate with relevant agencies to disrupt drug supplies. Directives were issued to intensify crackdowns against the big mafias involved in drug trafficking. CCPO Lahore instructed the Narcotics Investigation Unit to enhance performance and ensure the implementation of the action plan.

Pakistan’s startups need strategic support for growth

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1712201392.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024