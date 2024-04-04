Thursday, April 04, 2024
LHC CJ appoints new registrar

Agencies
April 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan appointed District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Chaudhry Abdul Rashid Abid as the LHC registrar on Wednesday. Currently, Ch. Abdul Rashid is serving as HRDistrict Judiciary, LHC, and Director-General of the Directorate of District Judiciary, LHC. Muhammad Sajid Ali will replace him. Meanwhile, D&SJ/Judge of Banking Court-VI, Lahore, Abher Gul Khan, was appointed as Director-General of the Directorate of District Judiciary, LHC, upon her repatriation. The judicial officers have been instructed to assume their new assignments on or before April 5.

