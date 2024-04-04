Thursday, April 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Medical board to examine former CM Parvez Elahi

Medical board to examine former CM Parvez Elahi
Web Desk
9:24 PM | April 04, 2024
National

The government has constituted a five-member medical board to conduct a thorough medical examination of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi.

Comprising specialists in Cardiology, Medicine, Stomach, Chest, and General Surgery. Dr Mumtaz Niazi, Dr Tashfeen, Dr Israr, Dr Akhtar Bandisha, and Dr Ali Arif will be part of the board to examine the PTI leader.

Sources indicate that Parvez Elahi will undergo multiple tests, with the medical board suggesting a treatment plan based on them. The former chief minister has been experiencing chest pain.

Elahi is also a patient with diabetes and heart disease, and recently three of his ribs fractured following a fall in Adiala Jail.

Having been transferred from Adiala Jail to PIMS Hospital, Mr Elahi is currently receiving treatment in the private room of PIMS Cardiac Centre.  

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1712201392.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024