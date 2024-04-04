Meeting discusses Dir district’s issue

PESHAWAR - An important meeting convened on Wednesday at the Inspector General of Police office with the Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Population Welfare, Malik Liaqat Ali Khan, and the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, to discuss a pressing issue concerning the citizens of Dir district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
During the meeting, Special Assistant Malik Liaqat Ali Khan highlighted the dire situation faced by citizens from Dir district who have fallen victim to banditry in the Kacha area of Sindh. These individuals, after being kidnapped, have been subjected to captivity and torture by the bandits, necessitating immediate intervention and resolution, said the Special Assistant in the meeting.
Expressing concern over the uncertainty and distress among the affected families, Special Assistant Malik Liaqat emphasized the urgent need to address the issue promptly. “The protection of life and property of the people of the province is the foremost duty of the government,” stated the Special Assistant.
In response to the gravity of the situation, Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, swiftly initiated communication with the Inspector General of Police Sindh to address the matter on a priority basis. Assurances were received from IG Police Sindh regarding the swift resolution of the issue.