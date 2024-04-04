Meeting discusses Dir district’s issue

PESHAWAR - An impor­tant meeting convened on Wednesday at the In­spector General of Police office with the Special Assistant to Chief Minis­ter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Population Welfare, Malik Liaqat Ali Khan, and the Inspector Gener­al of Police Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, to discuss a press­ing issue concerning the citizens of Dir district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, Special Assistant Ma­lik Liaqat Ali Khan high­lighted the dire situation faced by citizens from Dir district who have fallen victim to bandit­ry in the Kacha area of Sindh. These individuals, after being kidnapped, have been subjected to captivity and torture by the bandits, necessitat­ing immediate interven­tion and resolution, said the Special Assistant in the meeting.

Expressing concern over the uncertainty and distress among the af­fected families, Special Assistant Malik Liaqat emphasized the urgent need to address the issue promptly. “The protec­tion of life and property of the people of the prov­ince is the foremost duty of the government,” stat­ed the Special Assistant.

In response to the gravity of the situation, Inspector General of Po­lice Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, swiftly initiated com­munication with the In­spector General of Po­lice Sindh to address the matter on a priority ba­sis. Assurances were re­ceived from IG Police Sindh regarding the swift resolution of the issue.