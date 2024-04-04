Mobile phone tower catches fire in Karachi

KARACHI - A fire broke out suddenly engulfed a mo­bile phone tower installed on a rooftop at Liaquat Market in Karachi’s Malir district; however, no loss of life was reported in the incident on Wednesday. According to res­cue officials, the fire broke out in the UPS of the cellular tower and rescue team quickly managed to extinguish the fire. There was no loss of life in the incident.

Meanwhile, blaze was reported in a flat on the third floor of Clifton Tawheed Com­mercial Residential Building. Rescue of­ficials first of all evacuated all the inhab­itants and shifted them to safer place and later extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire could not be confirmed.