Thursday, April 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mobile phone tower catches fire in Karachi

Agencies
April 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A fire broke out suddenly engulfed a mo­bile phone tower installed on a rooftop at Liaquat Market in Karachi’s Malir district; however, no loss of life was reported in the incident on Wednesday. According to res­cue officials, the fire broke out in the UPS of the cellular tower and rescue team quickly managed to extinguish the fire. There was no loss of life in the incident.

Meanwhile, blaze was reported in a flat on the third floor of Clifton Tawheed Com­mercial Residential Building. Rescue of­ficials first of all evacuated all the inhab­itants and shifted them to safer place and later extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire could not be confirmed.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1712110164.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024