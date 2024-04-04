Thursday, April 04, 2024
Mohsin Naqvi’s reforms are recommended for better law and order: Shaukat Virk

LAHORE: Founder and General Secretary of Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust Shaukat Babar Virk meets Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi during an Iftar dinner

April 04, 2024
LAHORE  -  Founder and General Secre­tary of Dr. A.Q. Khan Hospi­tal Trust, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that the ser­vices and reforms of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi are desirable for sus­tainable peace and order in the motherland. Reasonable decisions have to be made in Pakistan. Mohsin Naqvi’s God-given ability must be fully utilized. They will leave no stone unturned to close the dark chapter of political revenge in Pakistan and pave the way for political stability. There will be no shelter for evil elements in Pakistan, terrorists are not far from their end. He expressed these views while talking to his trustees after his special participation in the Grand If­tar Dinner in honor of thou­sands of deserving families and meeting the respect­able host Mohsin Naqvi. In a meeting with Mohsin Naqvi, he appreciated and paid tribute to him for his valu­able services and construc­tive reforms for sustainable peace and order. Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that no one can remain unim­pressed by Mohsin Naqvi’s leadership and management skills. His political journey from the Chief Minister of Punjab to the Federal Inte­rior Minister is one of good intentions, constructions and right priorities. He said that after constructive jour­nalism and generosity, Moh­sin Naqvi has been able to make his unique position in politics as well. They have been organizing a Grand If­tar dinner for thousands of women and men every day in the month of Ramadan for many years. He said that everyone is an admirer of Mohsin Naqvi’s social and political services for the wel­fare of the deprived sections of the society.

HEC announces Master, PhD scholarships for Romania

