Need to make incentives even more generous to attract Chinese firms

Foreign direct investment (FDI) is crucial for a robust economy and an essential driver for development. By bringing their capital into a country, the foreign investors benefit the host nation by fostering economic expansion, creating new jobs, constructing infrastructure, and transferring modern technologies, knowledge and management techniques. There are numerous countries from around the globe, especially from the South East Asian region, that have harnessed the power of FDI to pull back from the brink, develop their economies, industrialise, cut poverty as well as construct infrastructure in recent decades.
Vietnam is one such example where FDI has driven rapid economic growth, transforming it from one of the poorest nations on earth to a lower-middle-income country, with a burgeoning and globally integrated economy. Forecasts project the economy to grow from $327b in 2022 to $760b by 2030.
FDI, a key pillar of Vietnam’s economic growth, accounts for 4-6pc of its GDP annually and having accrued $438b as of December 2022. Foreign investment in Vietnam continued to grow even during the pandemic. Back in 2020 it was amongst the world’s 20 top countries in terms of FDI attraction, ranking fourth in Asia-Pacific after China, India and Indonesia with $28.53bn in FDI. The figure rose to $31.15bn in 2021 and $27.72b in 2022.
Likewise, Cambodia has performed impressively on Investment Monitor’s 2022 Inward FDI Performance Index, with FDI surging from just $130m in 2004 to $3.58b in 2022. The FDI stock increased from $2.1b to $44.54b in the same period. Cambodia places third for FDI into Asia-Pacific and it receives more than three times its fair share of Greenfield FDI compared to what could be expected given the size of GDP. The country seems to be following the right trajectory, having achieved an average GDP growth of 7.7pc annually for the past two decades. While its GDP shrank during the pandemic due to national and global contraction, Cambodia has bounced back sharply, with the IMF projecting a growth of 6.1pc in 2024, making it the 14th fastest-growing economy this year.
Compared with these countries, FDI inflows into Pakistan have historically been meager. In 2022 and 2023 instead of attracting more investors we saw a number of multinational companies exit Pakistan; many others are preparing to leave. Generally, a country must attract FDI flows equal to at least 3pc of their GDP yearly to industrialise, create jobs, and develop its economy. The only time the country had received its fair share of FDI inflows slightly over 3pc was during 2006-08. Ever since 2011, the incoming investment flows have remained below 1pc of GDP. Another major problem is the concentration of FDI in domestic-oriented sectors like telecom and power generation rather than in the export-oriented industry, which results in large foreign exchange costs and repatriation. This has a serious balance of payments implications.
Given Pakistan’s fragile balance of payment position, and its urgent need to boost industrial production and exports Pakistan requires to significantly raise foreign inflows. With long-term official assistance – both multilateral and bilateral – becoming increasingly scarce in recent years, it is crucial to put in place policies to boost FDI. Among major impediments to FDI inflows are security conditions, inconsistent economic policies, bureaucratic red tape, political instability, ad-hoc planning and incompetence. There are signs that the authorities intend to pursue FDI flows. Pakistan has made ambitious plans to attract over $50b in foreign direct investment to deal with the ongoing economic turmoil featuring a frail balance of payments position and a widening fiscal deficit. In June, the government formed the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a civil-military body, to attract and facilitate foreign investment in Pakistan. The SIFC aims to bring in foreign investments in the energy, information technology, minerals, and agriculture sectors. However, it seems that the army-backed SIFC has pinned all hopes for economic survival on investments from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Gulf nations, and potential investments from China are completely missing from any plan. That is strange given the fact that China has been the largest source of foreign investment during the last 10 years. The fact of the matter is that no other country but China could or would help Pakistan industrialise and transfer new technology to boost its exports through investment. Focus should, therefore, be on attracting industrial investment from China to increase our industrial output and merchandise exports. This will not only create jobs, accelerate overall economic activity and earn foreign exchange. This is the only way forward.
Unfortunately, Pakistan lost the opportunity afforded by the CPEC initiative to diversify its industrial landscape by attracting private Chinese investments and technologies transfer through relocation of its industry – the linchpin of the second phase of the corridor project. For now the Chinese focus seems to be venturing into Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Bangladesh rather than Pakistan. We could get China’s firms to ‘relocate their manufacturing here if we tackle the policy issues impeding Chinese investors, build SEZs and offer them incentives’ like the other countries. But there still is room for Pakistan to join the race for Chinese industrial investment if they can find reliable local partners for joint ventures in export-oriented industrial sectors. The JV between Servis Industry with China’s Long March, a leading global manufacturer of truck and bus tyres, nearly four years ago to produce truck and bus tyres for local consumption as well as exports is a good example. There are other examples in different sectors where Chinese companies have invested in other businesses such as sports textiles, crockery, etc to take advantage of Pakistan to export their products to Europe and the US.
The trend of relocating offshore among Chinese manufacturers presents a significant opportunity to Pakistan. Now it is for Islamabad to address the Chinese concerns on policy issues, provide developed infrastructure, ensure security of Chinese personnel and announce liberal tax and other incentives for joint ventures between Chinese and Pakistani investors to attract FDI flows from Beijing in the industrial sector to boost exports and substitute imports for longer term economic stability, job creation and poverty reduction. Other countries have increased their exports by attracting FDI from China by tailoring policies to meet the expectations of the Chinese investors. We have many disadvantages as compared to these countries, which have no security issues, have consistency of policies, share similar culture, geographical proximity, etc. We will therefore have to make our incentives even more generous to attract the Chinese firms. For example, by creating a special zone for Chinese investors at the vast land of the steel mills in Karachi and handing over its management to the Chinese could attract massive FDI inflows and easily boost our exports $8-10bn within 3 to 5 years. With Shehbaz Sharif back in the saddle we hope to see the authorities address the Chinese concerns so they could relocate their factories here.
ZAFARUDDIN MAHMOOD
— The writer was Pakistan’s first Consul General at Shanghai and a Special Envoy for CPEC. Currently, he is president of a think tank Understanding China Forum.