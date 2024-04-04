Netanyahu response to aid worker deaths ‘insufficient’: Spain PM

DOHA - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday the response of his Israeli counterpart Ben­jamin Netanyahu to an air strike that killed seven aid workers was “insufficient” and “unacceptable”. “We are wait­ing for a much more detailed clarification of what the caus­es have been, bearing in mind that the Israeli government knew about the actions and the itinerary of this NGO on the ground in Gaza,” Sanchez told a Doha news conference at the end of a three-nation tour of the Middle East. “It seems to me absolutely unacceptable, insufficient,” he added when asked about Netanyahu’s state­ments about the tragedy. US-based World Central Kitchen -- founded by Spanish-Ameri­can celebrity chef Jose Andres -- said a “targeted attack” by Israeli forces on Monday had killed the seven aid workers, a group that included Australian, British, Palestinian, Polish and US-Canadian employees.