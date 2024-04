ISLAMABAD - The opposition has planned to sub­mit adjournment motion in the Na­tional Assembly Secretariat to initiate debate on inflation. The opposition members, after the joint sitting likely to be summoned on 16th April, will submit adjournment motion for up­coming National Assembly session. The opposition will seek plans from government to control increasing price-hike in the country. The up­coming session of the National As­sembly will be summoned soon after the joint session of the parliament.