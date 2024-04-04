Thursday, April 04, 2024
Pak Navy, ANF seize huge cache of narcotics during joint IBO

APP
April 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Pak Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized huge cache of narcotics during a successful joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted at Shinkani Dar area near the coastline of Gwadar.

The seized narcotics comprised of 150 kg of Methamphetamine (ICE). The cache of narco was dumped in a house near coast and planned to be transported to the international market via sea. The value of the confiscated narco in the international market is estimated to be around US $47.83 million (PKR 13.29 billion). Third consecutive successful anti-narcotics operation conducted by Pak Navy and ANF in less than a month reaffirm resolve to prevent the use of national maritime zones for any illegal activities. Pak Navy in coordination with oth­er relevant law enforcement agencies will continue to shoulder its national obligation towards the es­tablishment of lawful order on land and at sea.

APP

