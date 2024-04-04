Pak Navy, ANF seize huge cache of narcotics during joint IBO

KARACHI - Pak Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized huge cache of narcotics during a successful joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted at Shinkani Dar area near the coastline of Gwadar.
The seized narcotics comprised of 150 kg of Methamphetamine (ICE). The cache of narco was dumped in a house near coast and planned to be transported to the international market via sea. The value of the confiscated narco in the international market is estimated to be around US $47.83 million (PKR 13.29 billion). Third consecutive successful anti-narcotics operation conducted by Pak Navy and ANF in less than a month reaffirm resolve to prevent the use of national maritime zones for any illegal activities. Pak Navy in coordination with other relevant law enforcement agencies will continue to shoulder its national obligation towards the establishment of lawful order on land and at sea.