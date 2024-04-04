Pakistan Endowment Fund Scholarships programme announced

The government has announced to launch “Pakistan Endowment Fund Scholarships programme on the pattern of Punjab Endowment Fund for students across the country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, Chairman Prime Minister’s National Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed also announced to increase scope of national youth loan scheme.

He said IT courses and skill development programmes will be launched to impart latest skills to youth and increase employment opportunities for them.

The Chairman said agriculture, IT and skill development are the sectors which can accelerate economic growth as the short and mid-term planning, therefore, the government is focusing on developing these sectors.

He said an e-gaming organization will be established for providing a platform to about 60 to 70 lakh youth affiliated with this billion dollar industry where they can show their talent.

Rana Mashood said training camps and sports competitions will be held across the country to bring the best talent forth.

He said for promotion of our art and culture, local artisans in every area will be empowered by introducing modern techniques to promote their art at global level.

About tourism, the Chairman Prime Minister’s National Youth Programme said camps will be set up across the world to showcase Pakistan’s tourism potential and important tourist destinations.

He said a national tourism policy is being worked out and double decker buses will be run in different cities for tourists.