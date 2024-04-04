Thursday, April 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan, UK agree to expand defence ties

Pakistan, UK agree to expand defence ties
Web Desk
9:26 PM | April 04, 2024
National

British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott called on Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif here on Thursday.

The defence minister expressed that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Britain and appreciates Britain’s efforts in Afghan reconciliation process, a news release said.

He expressed the desire of maintaining Pak-UK Defence Cooperation Forum (DCF) at the level of Defence Ministries.

The minister and the high commissioner expressed satisfaction over ongoing collaboration between the two countries for regional stability.

Both sides stressed the need for expansion of defence and security ties between two countries.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1712201392.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024