April 04, 2024
Past in Perspective

“Peace is not absence of conflict, it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means.” –Ronald Reagan

April 04, 2024
The Marshall Plan, initiated in 1948 by U.S. Sec­retary of State George Marshall, was a com­prehensive aid program aimed at rebuilding Western Europe after World War II. With over $12 billion in economic assistance, it aimed to foster sta­bility, economic recovery, and political integration. Its significance extends to the present as a blueprint for international cooperation and post-conflict re­construction. The Marshall Plan laid the ground­work for entities like the European Union and NATO, fostering enduring alliances and promoting peace and prosperity. It showcased the necessity of col­lective action, humanitarian aid, and diplomatic en­gagement in addressing global challenges and pro­moting stability in today’s interconnected world.

