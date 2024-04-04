The Marshall Plan, initiated in 1948 by U.S. Sec­retary of State George Marshall, was a com­prehensive aid program aimed at rebuilding Western Europe after World War II. With over $12 billion in economic assistance, it aimed to foster sta­bility, economic recovery, and political integration. Its significance extends to the present as a blueprint for international cooperation and post-conflict re­construction. The Marshall Plan laid the ground­work for entities like the European Union and NATO, fostering enduring alliances and promoting peace and prosperity. It showcased the necessity of col­lective action, humanitarian aid, and diplomatic en­gagement in addressing global challenges and pro­moting stability in today’s interconnected world.