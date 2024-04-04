Thursday, April 04, 2024
Peru’s PM seeks confidence vote as Rolexgate scandal rages

Agencies
April 04, 2024
Newspaper, International

LIMA  -  Peru’s embattled government will on Wednesday ask Con­gress for a vote of confidence that collides with its ump­teenth scandal: how the presi­dent came to own a collection of pricey Rolex watches and jewelry. Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen was appointed only a month ago after his predeces­sor resigned over a scandal in which he allegedly granted political favors to a much younger love in­terest. Like any new prime minister, Adrianzen has to go before Congress to receive the green light to proceed in the post.

But the scheduled vote of confidence comes in the same week that six ministers resigned after a police raid on President Dina Boluarte’s home and offices, making it a key litmus test of support for her fragile government. If lawmakers deny Adrian­zen a vote of confidence, he will have to step down.

Such an outcome would only deepen the tur­moil in Peru, which is on its sixth president in eight years. The 61-year-old Boluarte, who holds rock-bottom approval ratings, is being investigat­ed for suspected illegal enrichment and failing to declare her luxury timepieces - a scandal dubbed Rolexgate by local media. On the eve of the vote, Attorney General Juan Villena announced an ex­pansion of the probe into Boluarte’s possession of a “$56,000 Cartier bracelet” and other jewelry valued at more than $500,000.

