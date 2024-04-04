Thursday, April 04, 2024
PFF announces result of 75 districts in DFA elections

Staff Reporter
April 04, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   The Pakistan Football Fed­eration (PFF) has revealed the results of the District Football Association (DFA) Elections held in 75 districts across the country. Over 90 percent of voters participat­ed in the electoral process. The elections in the remain­ing districts will be held after Eidul Fitr. Following a thor­ough electoral process, the individuals have been duly elected to lead and represent their districts in matters concerning football develop­ment and administration. In adherence to the principles of fairness and transparency, two days are hereby allotted for appeals. This window al­lows for any concerns or dis­putes regarding the electoral process to be addressed and resolved appropriately. Once the appeals are decided, the final list of the elected offi­cials will be shared.

Staff Reporter

