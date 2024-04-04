PHC issues notice to speaker in contempt case

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday issued notices, to the speaker and deputy speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in a contempt of court case. A two-member bench of PHC comprising Justice Attiq Shah and Justice Arshad Ali heard the case wherein the petitioner said that despite the court order they did not administer oaths to members on reserved seats. The petitioner’s counsel said the speaker and deputy speaker had violated court’s order. On which the court issued a notice to speaker and deputy speaker and asked them to respond at next hearing.