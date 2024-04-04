PHC issues notice to speaker in contempt case

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday issued notices, to the speak­er and deputy speaker Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Assembly in a contempt of court case. A two-member bench of PHC comprising Justice Attiq Shah and Jus­tice Arshad Ali heard the case wherein the petitioner said that despite the court order they did not administer oaths to members on reserved seats. The peti­tioner’s counsel said the speaker and deputy speaker had violated court’s order. On which the court issued a no­tice to speaker and deputy speaker and asked them to respond at next hearing.