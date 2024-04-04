PM Shehbaz calls for Pak-France cooperation in trade

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif Wednesday stressed the need for working together to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and France particularly in the areas of trade and investment.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Ambas­sador of France in Islam­abad Nicolas Galey who paid a courtesy call on him, invited the French companies to invest in Pakistan. He welcomed the initiative of the French side to bring cor­porate leaders from top French companies on a visit to Pakistan soon.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by Foreign Minister Sen­ator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and SAPM Tariq Fatemi, also shared that stabilization of the econ­omy was on top of the government’s agenda.

The ambassador handed over a con­gratulatory letter from French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, addressed to Prime Minister Sheh­baz on his re-election.

The prime minister thanked the French leadership for the mes­sage of greetings.

He said that Pakistan enjoyed friendly and cordial ties with France and, although the rela­tionship had undergone a difficult phase a few years ago, the two coun­tries were now working together to further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz fond­ly recalled his numerous inter­actions with French President Emmanuel Macron, in particular their meetings on the sidelines of UNGA Session in 2022, as well as on the margins of the Paris Con­ference on New Financing Pact on Climate Change in June 2023.

He also lauded President Ma­cron’s valuable contribution through virtual participation at the Geneva Conference on Resil­ient Pakistan in January 2023.

The prime minister reiterated his invitation to President Ma­cron to undertake an official vis­it to Pakistan, at his earliest con­venience. The situation in Gaza was also discussed in the meeting and the prime minister appreci­ated French peace efforts in the region. The situation in Afghani­stan was also discussed.

The French ambassador thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz for receiv­ing him and briefed him on the lat­est developments on the bilateral front. He said a French delegation was expected to visit Pakistan for discussions on bilateral coopera­tion. In addition to strengthening of bilateral ties, he said France was keen to work closely with Paki­stan in multilateral forums, includ­ing the United Nations. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the need to focus on at­tracting and retaining top talent, which is vital for attracting and re­taining investments in the coun­try. He was chairing an import­ant meeting on ways and means to create a capable workforce, which is able to deliver government’s policy programme effectively.