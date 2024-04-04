Thursday, April 04, 2024
Police accelerate operation against electricity theft

April 04, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  Rawalpindi district police on the instructions of Chief Minister Pun­jab, have accelerated their ongoing operation against electricity theft.

According to a police spokes­man, Rawalpindi district police had registered 186 FIRs against electricity theft this year.

He informed that more than 80 accused were sent behind bars. This week, 63 cases were regis­tered in the crackdown against electricity thieves, he added. The arrest of the accused involved in electricity theft would be ensured at all costs, the CPO said adding, that those involved in electricity theft are national criminals who do not deserve any exemption.

