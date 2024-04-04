Police arrest two accused in separate encounters, recover weapons

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad police have ar­rested two accused in injured condition as a result of two sepa­rate alleged encounters. A police spokesperson informed that during checking on Wednesday, Tandojam police signaled to stop four suspicious individuals rid­ing on two motorcycles. Howev­er, they attempted to flee, but the police pursued them, on which the accused started firing at the police, the police retaliated and arrested an accused Dhani Bux on the spot in an injured state along with arms and a motor­cycle, and his other accomplices managed to escape. The injured suspect was taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

According to the police, the ar­rested suspect is associated with the motorcycle lifter gang, which has been involved in different inci­dents in Tandojam and surround­ing areas. The Tandojam police have taken the seized motorcycle and weapon into custody for fur­ther investigation. Meanwhile, another accused was arrested in injured condition in an alleged encounter with Hali Road Police. A police spokesman said that Hali road police signaled a suspicious riding a motorcycle to stop near Lal Tanki, American quarters, but the accused opened fire on the police to avoid arrest. During the exchange of fire, the suspect, identified as Mukeesh alias Bho­po Thakur was apprehended at the scene in an injured condition along with a weapon and was tak­en to the hospital for treatment.

POLICE ARREST 9 SUSPECTS, RECOVER STOLEN ITEMS

Larkana police arrested nine suspects and claimed to have seized money, drugs, motorcy­cles, mobile phones, and stolen goods while taking action against criminals and social evils.

According to the report, Rehm­atpur police raided the gambling establishment and arrested six robber’s including accused Zul­fiqar Palejo, Barkat, Sherdal, Ayaz, Fayyaz, and a drug dealer, and recovered money, two mo­torcycles, and six mobile phones from their possession.

On the other hand, Sachal po­lice station Larkana traced the theft case and arrested two ac­cused Hamid Magsi and Inam Soomro, and recovered the sto­len goods and solar plates of Waqar Hussain and Ataullah Wa­gan from their possession.