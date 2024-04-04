PPP marks ZAB’s death anniversary after landmark SC verdict

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will mark the first death anniversary of the PPP founder – a former President and Prime Minister – Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today (April 4) after the land­mark verdict of the Supreme Court calling his trial unfair.

The main event has been post­poned to April 14 due to Ramzan and Eid but the PPP has planned some in­door gatherings to mark this day. On April 14, the PPP has planned a big event in Garhi Khuda Bux to ‘vindi­cate’ Bhutto’s ‘innocence.’

The March 6 ruling by the Supreme Court, 44 years after Bhutto’s con­troversial execution, rekindles the flames of a haunting past- a past marred by allegations of injustice, political vendettas, and a struggle for legitimacy.

Bhutto once stood tall at the helm of Pakistan’s political arena. Yet, his fall was swift and brutal. In 1979, Bhutto met his tragic end on the gal­lows of a Rawalpindi prison, contro­versially convicted of masterminding the murder of a political rival. The circumstances surrounding his trial, however, have long been shrouded in controversy and speculation. Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s declaration echoed through the hallowed halls of the Supreme Court, as he revealed the court’s unanimous verdict that Bhutto was denied the fundamental rights of a fair trial and due process.

The echoes of this verdict reverber­ated across the nation, stirring emo­tions long buried beneath the weight of history. The roots of Bhutto’s death trace back to the era Ziaul Haq’s rule.

The shadows of political vendetta loomed large, casting doubts over the legitimacy of the trial and the subse­quent verdict. The judicial reference, filed by Asif Ali Zardari in his previ­ous term as the President served as a beacon of hope for justice.

For PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the grandson of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the court’s verdict is more than a legal pronouncement - it is a “validation of decades of struggle, a vindication of a family’s unwavering belief” in truth and justice. “Our fam­ily waited three generations to hear these words,” he said.

Rights groups and political leaders alike saw this ruling as a pivotal mo­ment - a chance to confront the shad­ows of the past and pave the way for a more just and equitable future.