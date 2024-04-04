Thursday, April 04, 2024
President for promoting trade, business linkages with Singaporean businesses

Our Staff Reporter
April 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  President Asif Ali Zardari has urged Pakistan’s High Commis­sioner to Singapore to work for the promotion of bilateral trade and business linkages with Sin­gaporean businesses, besides en­couraging them to benefit from Pakistan’s investment-friendly policies. Talking to Pakistan’s newly-appointed High Commis­sioner Ms Rabia Shafiq, who called on him, the President highlighted the need to explore opportunities for the export of Pakistani food and agricultural products to Sin­gapore. He added that Pakistan could become a steady source of food supplies for Singapore by exporting processed food items, such as poultry, meat, seafood etc. He also emphasized the need for exploring avenues to export Paki­stani manpower to Singapore and work for enhancement of bilateral cooperation in areas of Informa­tion Technology and agriculture.

