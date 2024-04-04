President for promoting trade, business linkages with Singaporean businesses

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has urged Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Singapore to work for the promotion of bilateral trade and business linkages with Singaporean businesses, besides encouraging them to benefit from Pakistan’s investment-friendly policies. Talking to Pakistan’s newly-appointed High Commissioner Ms Rabia Shafiq, who called on him, the President highlighted the need to explore opportunities for the export of Pakistani food and agricultural products to Singapore. He added that Pakistan could become a steady source of food supplies for Singapore by exporting processed food items, such as poultry, meat, seafood etc. He also emphasized the need for exploring avenues to export Pakistani manpower to Singapore and work for enhancement of bilateral cooperation in areas of Information Technology and agriculture.