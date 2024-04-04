Thursday, April 04, 2024
President Zardari advocates bolstering Pakistan-Russia bilateral cooperation

9:12 PM | April 04, 2024
President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said that Pakistan desired to enhance bilateral cooperation with Russia, particularly in the fields of energy and barter trade.

The president, in a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Albert P Khorev, who called on him here, emphasised that Russian banks should be persuaded to launch their operations in Pakistan to promote bilateral trade.

He also called for strengthening cultural linkages between Pakistan and Russia, particularly in the fields of TV and films industries.

President Zardari conveyed his message of felicitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election and expressed good wishes for him.

He expressed hope that under President Putin’s leadership, Russia would achieve swift development besides promoting regional peace.

President Zardari also expressed condolence over the death of 130 people in a terrorist attack in Moscow on March 22.

ATP roundup: Fabio Fognini ousts No 1 seed in Morocco

Ambassador Khorev told the president that Russia desired to play its part in the economic development and prosperity of Pakistan and that both countries were cooperating on mutual issues like anti-terrorism and drug trafficking.

The ambassador said that Russia desired to double the existing volume of bilateral trade with Pakistan.

Khorev thanked President Zardari for expressing condolence over the deaths in the Moscow terrorist attack.

The envoy also felicitated President Zardari on assuming office. 

