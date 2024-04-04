PRL all set to sign supplemental agreement with Ogra

KARACHI - Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) is all set to sign a supplemental agreement with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). This agreement will pave the way for a transformative upgrade and expansion project that will double PRL’s refining capacity, from 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 100,000 bpd. Crucially, the project will also enable PRL to produce EURO V standard fuel, which will save the company billions of rupees annually in penalties for non-compliance with environmental regulations. These agreements followed the inking of a deal with the regulator, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), to access incentives outlined in the new refinery policy. The upcoming signing of the supplemental agreement will significantly enhance the incentives offered in the amended brownfield policy approved in February 2024, highlighting PRL’s proactive approach to regulatory compliance and its determination to capitalize on the incentives outlined in the new refinery policy.