PTI seeks SHC approval for post-Eid rally near Quaid’s mausoleum

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a gathering near the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam after Eid. According to details, PTI has ap­proached the Sindh High Court for permission to hold the gathering, with the possibility of a hear­ing on Friday, April 5. Barrister Ali Tahir, on behalf of PTI, stated in the application that they intend to hold a gathering near the Quaid’s mausoleum on April 28. Despite three requests made to the South DC for permission, no response was received. PTI emphasizes that public gatherings are a democrat­ic right, urging the Commissioner Karachi and the South DC to ensure security arrangements along with granting permission.