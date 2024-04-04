Punjab fixes wheat support price at Rs3,900 per 40kg

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the fifth meeting of the provincial cabinet at CM’s Office here on Wednesday.

The minimum support price of wheat for the year 2023-2024 was fixed by the cabinet at Rs 3,900 per 40 kg. Wheat Procurement Policy 2024-25 was also approved. She CM said, “It is my commitment to en­sure that the interests of small farmers are protect­ed at all costs.” She said Rs 1.5 lakh interest-free loan would be given to small farmers for buying farm inputs like seeds, fertilis­er and pesticides, under the best and most historic farmer cards in the histo­ry of Pakistan. The cabinet also gave approval to es­tablish Special Speedy Tri­al Courts in Punjab for the logical conclusion of crim­inal cases related to rape, child abuse, domestic vio­lence, electricity theft and others through speedy trials. Advocate Gener­al Punjab briefed the cab­inet about the proposed amendment in the defama­tion law and the establish­ment of special trial courts. He said that in a defama­tion case, the degree must be completed within 90 days and the trial within 180 days.