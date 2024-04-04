Punjab Minister dismisses 93 invigilators for allegedly demanding bribe from students

LAHORE - Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin is con­tinuously in the field to ensure mer­it in ongoing examinations across Punjab. On the instructions of Pun­jab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Provincial Minister Bilal Ya­sin visited Lawrence Road examina­tion centre here on Wednesday.

In the presence of Minister Bilal Yasin, several children revealed that they were asked for bribes to solve the paper. A total of 93 private per­sons were appointed as invigilators at Lawrence Road examination cen­ter and they were demanding seven thousand rupees to solve each pa­per. Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin is­sued orders to dismiss all 93 private invigilators after receiving the infor­mation. In the presence of the Min­ister, the children participating in the examination spoke their hearts out. The children said that the pri­vate invigilators used to ask 7 thou­sand for a paper and more money was demanded for the maths exam. On this occasion, the provincial min­ister gave confidence to the children and told them that all the people who violated the law have been dismissed and disciplinary action is being tak­en against them.

He said that 10 FIRs were filed for flagrant violation of law in the exam­ination centers of Lahore and the ac­cused were arrested.

Bilal Yasin said that the chairman and controller of examinations were removed from the post for the worst performance. The head of the cabi­net committee directed that regu­lar government officials be appoint­ed as invigilators in all examination centres. He said that considering the seriousness of the matter, the Chief Minister Punjab has formed a cabi­net committee which is investigat­ing the massive cheating in the ex­aminations and the poor strategy of the administration.

Bilal Yasin said that the cabinet committee is active on a daily ba­sis to make the examination process lawful by taking strict action. Viola­tion of the rules will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Bilal Ya­sin directed that the administration should ensure concrete measures to prevent cheating in the examination process.