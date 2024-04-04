Removal of obstacles in ongoing sports projects directed

PESHAWAR - Ad­viser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jahan, has directed the re­moval of obstacles in approved and on­going development projects concerning sports grounds and related facilities in the districts of Mardan and Swabi. He emphasized efforts for approved sports projects in these districts, which are in dire need of funding.

The Sports Adviser also instruct­ed necessary steps for acquiring land from the Auqaf Department for estab­lishing approved sports complexes in Mardan. Additionally, he stressed the establishment of a sports stadium in Yar Hussain, Swabi, ensuring comple­tion of all required processes.

These directives were given during a meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Pe­shawar regarding sports projects in Mardan and Swabi districts. Provin­cial Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toro and Minister for Elementary and Sec­ondary Education Faisal Tarkai were among the participants.

During the meeting, the Sports Ad­visor received a briefing on complet­ed and ongoing development projects of sports grounds and related facili­ties in Mardan and Swabi. Projects fac­ing funding shortages or land disputes were identified.

The Special Assistant emphasized ef­forts to secure necessary funds to ini­tiate sports projects in Mardan district lacking funds. He instructed the Sports Department to engage with the Awqaf Department for acquiring possession of approved lands required for pro­posed development projects.