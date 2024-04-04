Removal of obstacles in ongoing sports projects directed

PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jahan, has directed the removal of obstacles in approved and ongoing development projects concerning sports grounds and related facilities in the districts of Mardan and Swabi. He emphasized efforts for approved sports projects in these districts, which are in dire need of funding.
The Sports Adviser also instructed necessary steps for acquiring land from the Auqaf Department for establishing approved sports complexes in Mardan. Additionally, he stressed the establishment of a sports stadium in Yar Hussain, Swabi, ensuring completion of all required processes.
These directives were given during a meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar regarding sports projects in Mardan and Swabi districts. Provincial Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toro and Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Tarkai were among the participants.
During the meeting, the Sports Advisor received a briefing on completed and ongoing development projects of sports grounds and related facilities in Mardan and Swabi. Projects facing funding shortages or land disputes were identified.
The Special Assistant emphasized efforts to secure necessary funds to initiate sports projects in Mardan district lacking funds. He instructed the Sports Department to engage with the Awqaf Department for acquiring possession of approved lands required for proposed development projects.