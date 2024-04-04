RUDA, PCBDA start Sino-Pak collaboration for sustained uplift

ISLAMABAD - The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Punjab Central Business District Authority (PCBDA) have started Sino-Pak collaboration for sustainable development.
The high-level discussion between key stakeholders, including representatives from the RUDA and PCBDA held at the headquarters of China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) in Beijing on Wednesday.
According to Gwadar Pro, the meetings covered a wide range of topics including past ventures, project updates, financial concerns, and collaborative agreements.
A mutual commitment was made to enhance collaboration through the exchange of detailed project information, paving the way for long-term partnerships and sustainable development initiatives.
The representatives from RUDA and PCBDA engaged with Oriental Youhong, a leading Chinese corporation renowned for its expertise in solar panel manufacturing and construction solutions.
On the occasion, the discussions centred on project synergy and collaboration prospects, aiming to utilize Oriental Youhong’s capabilities to bolster infrastructure projects in Pakistan.
Further strengthening the collaboration, a productive meeting took place where a delegation comprising ADM CEO Yasir Malik, Pakistan China Commerce Alliance President Guo XiaoQi, Director BD IR Fatima Ali Khan, and Assistant Director PR Sana Iqbal explored avenues for setting up an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging factory and upscale hotels within RUDA’s jurisdiction.
Key highlights from the discussions included plans for establishing an EV assembly and manufacturing plant in RUDA’s Industrial State, with a planned land requirement of 40 acres.
Additionally, proposals for 5-star hotels, with a proposed land requirement ranging from 5 to 7 acres were discussed. Keen interest has been shown, indicating tangible progress towards materialising these endeavours, with further exploration and detailed discussions on technology transfer agreements and land acquisition slated for the next meetings.
Furthermore, a team of technical experts also visited the Zoomlines heavy industry complex where different types of machinery including cranes, smog busters, sprinkler vehicles, and municipal sweepers were shown to Pakistani delegates.