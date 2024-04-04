Seminar suggests high taxes can control tobacco consumption

ISLAMABAD - Highlighting the impact of increase on tobacco taxation and its effect on health cost, economic and social factors, speakers at a seminar held here on Wednesday stressed that significant increase in Federal Excise Duty (FED) on tobacco products can help mitigate the pervasive health hazards associated with tobacco usage in the country.
Addressing the participants, CEO Human Development Foundation (HDF), Mehboob-ul-Haq said that tobacco consumption remains a formidable challenge for Pakistan, imposing a grave toll on both public health and the economy. With 31.9 million adults, roughly 19.7 percent the adult population, currently using tobacco, the nation faces a significant health crisis.
He said that streamlining the excise structure and focusing on goods with significant negative externalities could enhance both public health outcomes and revenue generation.
Programme Manager HDF, Zahid Shafiq stated that the previous hike in FED, observed after a three-year hiatus, yielded tangible benefits. By 2022-23, the FED share in retail prices reached 48% and 68% for low and high-tier cigarettes, respectively. However, this momentum slowed in 2023-24, underlining the urgent need for sustained efforts in tobacco taxation to safeguard public health and fiscal prosperity.
Country Director CTFK, Malik Imran, drew the attention that economically, the tax hike was poised to generate an additional revenue of Rs17 billion, comprising Rs15.4 billion in FED and Rs1.6 billion in GST, marking a 12.1% increase. Such revenue augmentation was critical for funding essential public services and healthcare initiatives. Additionally, gradual implementation of a uniform FED rate across all cigarette brands fosters fair competition and prevents market distortions, he said.